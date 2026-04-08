Tonny Rachoene appointed ANC Limpopo spin doctor

Limpopo MEC for Public Works, Roads, and Infrastructure, Tonny Rachoene, has been appointed as the provincial spokesperson of the ANC in Limpopo.

The appointment has been seen as a bold move by the premier and newly elected provincial chairperson Dr Phophi Ramathuba to solidify her grip on power.

Ramathuba’s power grip

Rachoene, alongside provincial secretary Reuben Madadzhe, are well-known allies of Ramathuba.

They now hold all three most important offices in the ANC, in its electoral stronghold countrywide, with Ramathuba driving the politics, Madadzhe firmly in control of administration, and Rachoene in charge of messaging.

Rachoene’s MEC post safe

The decision to appoint Rachoene as provincial executive committee (PEC) spokesperson was taken at the inaugural PEC meeting following a provincial conference a fortnight ago. He will also become a permanent invitee to the PWC, securing his government position as MEC.

“The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo convened its inaugural Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) meeting today, following the successful 11th Provincial Conference,” reads the post-PEC meeting statement.

“The meeting received a comprehensive political overview delivered by the provincial chairperson, Comrade Dr Phophi Ramathuba, which reflected on the current political climate and the responsibility of the movement to deepen its work amongst the people of Limpopo.

“The PEC also elected a head of communications, Comrade Tonny Rachoene, and a head of organising, Comrade Goodman Mitileni. Both the Head of Communications and the Head of Organising will serve as permanent invitees to the Provincial Working Committee (PWC).”

PWC election unanimous

The PWC was also elected in the same meeting, unanimously, without opposition, in keeping with the “unity” posture the province has been displaying in recent times.

The composition of the PWC points to no dramatic changes to be expected in the event of the reshuffle of the provincial government executive council.

The likes of Basikopo Makamu, Florence Radzilani, and Nakedi Sibanda-Kekana, who were all not voted back into the provincial top five, have retained their slots in the PWC, which guarantees their safety as MECs.

Radzilani is the current MEC for social development, Makamu is the MEC of Cogta, and Sibanda-Kekana is the MEC of agriculture and rural development.

Youth league wants MEC post

The likely newcomers, if and when the provincial cabinet reshuffles, which is likely at the end of the year, will be current mayors John Mpe, Pule Shai and Eddie Maila, who have all been elected as ANC provincial officials and will be looking at playing at their level.

This might buy a couple of months worth of time to breathe for those on the firing line as MECs after not making PWC.

But the pressure applied by the ANCYL, which is insistent on having their own provincial chairperson, Faith Sebopela, in the provincial government cabinet, might complicate things and bring the reshuffle much closer.

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