Top cop’s unsuitability was flagged

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office was warned weeks before the appointment of Fanie Masemola about the “compromising” financial situation that made the South African Police Service (SAPS) national commissioner a “high risk” for the position of the country’s top cop. Private investigator Paul O’Sullivan, known for having investigated corruption claims against two former police commissioners – Jackie Selebi and Kgomotso Phahlane – has revealed that he handed over a detailed report to Ramaphosa’s special adviser, Bejani Chauke, giving reasons why Masemola was unfit for the sensitive post.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper/

Author