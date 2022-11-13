E-edition
Top cop’s unsuitability was flagged

By George Matlala
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office was warned weeks before the appointment of Fannie Masemola as the country's top cop about his “compromising” financial situation. / GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office was warned weeks before the appointment of Fanie Masemola about the “compromising” financial situation that made the South African Police Service (SAPS) national commissioner a “high risk” for the position of the country’s top cop. Private investigator Paul O’Sullivan, known for having investigated corruption claims against two former police commissioners – Jackie Selebi and Kgomotso Phahlane – has revealed that he handed over a detailed report to Ramaphosa’s special adviser, Bejani Chauke, giving reasons why Masemola was unfit for the sensitive post.

