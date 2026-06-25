Top SAPS brass could be nailed soon following Matlala deal, court hears

Some of South Africa’s most senior police officers implicated in the controversial R360 million SAPS healthcare tender could face fresh legal action as early as next week. This after businessman Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala handed prosecutors evidence they say they could never have obtained elsewhere.

That was the dramatic revelation by state Advocate Santhos Manilall during submissions before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday as he defended the state’s decision to conclude a plea and sentencing agreement with Matlala.

Agreement to secure evidence

Manilall told the presiding magistrate that the agreement was not intended to lessen the seriousness of the corruption case but to secure evidence capable of exposing senior police officials allegedly involved in the procurement scandal.

He said Matlala’s cooperation had enabled investigators to identify “further high-ranking individuals” whose alleged roles were detailed in an affidavit supported by corroborating documents.

“The state will be, for the first time, able to pursue very high-ranking officials who were in charge of protecting this country,” Manilall told the court.

Public will be vindicated

He later suggested that the public would soon see the value of the agreement.

“I believe that if there is any public outcry regarding what they might perceive as a lenient sentence, that will be vindicated by what will happen soon thereafter, possibly even next week, regarding other perpetrators in this matter.”

The prosecutor did not identify those individuals or indicate what legal steps were imminent.

Matlala pleaded guilty to fraud and corruption charges linked to the Medicare24 Tshwane District contract under a Section 105A plea and sentencing agreement negotiated with the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption. He was among 17 accused originally charged in connection with the tender, including National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.

According to Manilall, the plea agreement followed nearly two months of negotiations after Matlala’s first court appearance on March 27.

During that period, Matlala compiled a detailed affidavit, while investigators verified the information and required him to produce documents corroborating the allegations before agreeing to the deal.

Lack of evidence compromises cases

Manilall said the remaining accused included members of the SAPS Bid Evaluation Committee, comprising senior officers ranging from brigadiers and colonels to generals. Suspended national police commissioner Fannie Masemola was later added to the case on charges arising from the same procurement process.

He argued that corruption cases involving senior public officials often fail because investigators struggle to obtain direct evidence linking decision-makers to unlawful conduct.

“For the first time, we have an accused who has come forward and has given us details that we would not have been made aware of, evidence that we would not have been able to obtain,” Manilall said.

Without Matlala’s cooperation, he said, some of the alleged architects of the procurement scheme might never have been prosecuted.

“That would have resulted in some of the key figures in the South African Police Service not being charged. That would be a public outrage, and that would not be in the interests of justice.”

‘I call it the sacrifice’

Manilall acknowledged that the sentence negotiated with Matlala could attract criticism from members of the public but described it as a necessary concession to secure evidence against more senior targets.

“I call it the sacrifice,” he told the magistrate.

“But the sacrifice for the bigger picture.”

He said the negotiations had been overseen by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption and were known to the National Director of Public Prosecutions, who was aware of the plea discussions.

The magistrate reserved judgment on whether to make the plea and sentencing agreement an order of court, but the state’s submissions indicated that investigators are already preparing their next move against those allegedly implicated by Matlala’s evidence.

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