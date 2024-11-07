Trump’s election victory will not benefit South Africa – EFF

After Donald Trump was re-elected as president on Wednesday, the EFF has stated that nothing will change in the US.

The imperialist character of American politics, according to the red berets, is unaffected by the party or person in charge.

The party emphasises that South Africa, Africa, and the global South have little to learn from the US, which at its core represents one of the worst forms of governance.

The EFF’s national spokesperson, Leigh-Ann Mathys, claimed that the US gained its current standing by ruthlessly exploiting and dehumanising Africans who were taken from their continent and forced into slavery.

She said that the treatment of Black Americans of African descent as second-class citizens has not changed.

Genocidal Zionist regime of Israel

Additionally, she pointed out that the US has employed its economic might to exert pressure on other countries, installing leaders it supports and toppling those it opposes globally.

“It is the USA that protects and sustains the genocidal Zionist regime of Israel, enabling them to conduct ethnic cleansing of Palestinian people,” said Mathys.

“The root cause of the conflict in the Middle East centres around US aspirations for the region and their lack of respect for other cultures and ideologies different to theirs.

“From the moment of their establishment as an independent country in 1776 to this day, the US has played a rather destructive role in world politics.”

Mathys accused former US president Harry Truman of ignoring the suffering of the Palestinian people who were uprooted from their homes and land when he recognised Israel as a state in 1948.

She added that Prime Minister Mosaddegh was overthrown and that the US’s involvement in the 1953 Iranian coup laid the groundwork for the nation’s eventual downfall.

According to her, it was all because Mosaddegh was thought to be siding with the Soviet Union.

All US presidents are warmongers

“The US is no champion of democracy; they are an imperial force with a singular purpose of dominating world affairs,” she said.

“Here on our continent, the US has been directly or indirectly involved in almost all of the coups that have taken place in Africa since independence.

“This characteristic trait of the US has nothing to do with whomever wins elections.

“Whether it is Trump or [Joe] Biden, [Barrack] Obama or [George] Bush, all US presidents are warmongers whose contribution to the world is the indiscriminate murder of millions of people they don’t like.

“Donald Trump is no different; he will continue on the very same path as his predecessors.”

