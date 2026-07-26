Politics

Tshwane council decisions under court scrutiny

By Setumo Stone
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
Tshwane council decisions under court scrutiny
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 16: Executive Mayor Dr. Nasiphi Moya delivers the 2026 State of the Capital Address at the UNISA Muckleneuk Campus on April 16, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. The speech focused on strengthening the informal economy, boosting economic growth, and addressing service delivery and infrastructure backlogs. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

Tshwane executive mayor Nasiphi Moya says the municipality’s responses to court challenges over the appointment processes involving the municipal manager and chief financial officer have been filed, with the first legal arguments expected to be heard next week.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

Buy the Sunday World e-edition

Or download the Sunday World e-Edition app


Download on the App Store


Get it on Google Play

  • Tshwane executive mayor Nasiphi Moya confirmed the municipality has filed responses to court challenges over the appointment processes of the municipal manager and CFO, with hearings expected next week.
  • The Democratic Alliance and Solidarity launched separate legal applications contesting Tshwane council decisions about the municipal manager and CFO appointments.
  • Respondents including the council, speaker, mayor, and acting city manager have filed affidavits and will respond independently to allegations related to their roles in the appointment process.
  • Moya distanced herself from the council's voting process, stating she only implemented council resolutions but did not control proceedings, which are the speaker's responsibility.
  • Interim legal hearings are set for July 28, with a broader dispute to follow, while Moya emphasized her continued focus on service delivery and governance amid the litigation.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.