Tshwane mayor places MMC on special leave

Tshwane’s Mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, has placed the MMC for Corporate and Shared Services, Kholofelo Morodi, on special leave following allegations that emerged at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

In a statement released on Thursday, Moya said the city has noted the testimony presented at the commission, concerning allegations relating to Morodi.

Morodi accused of sharing internal tender documents

She was accused of sharing internal tender documents with suspended police sergeant Fannie Nkosi.

According to evidence presented at the commission, Morodi thanked Nkosi via WhatsApp for his contribution to her birthday celebration.

She later shared the documents with him.

Transparency, accountability, ethical governance

Moya said that such matters are treated very seriously.

“These speak to the principles of transparency, accountability and ethical governance expected of all public office bearers,” said Moya.

The mayor confirmed that the decision was not taken lightly.

“In the interest of protecting the integrity of the institution, while ensuring fairness to all parties, the Executive Mayor has taken the decision to place MMC Morodi on special leave with immediate effect, pending a preliminary investigation into the matters raised before the Commission to determine whether a prima facie case exists,” she said.

Special leave

Moya cited Section 60 of the Municipal Structures Act as the basis for the move.

“Section 60 of the Municipal Structures Act empowers the Executive Mayor to appoint members of the Mayoral Committee and to determine their continued participation in the execution of their responsibilities. In terms of this authority, the Executive Mayor has placed MC Morodi on special leave pending the outcome of this process,” she stated.

Hannes Coetzee will act in the position during Morodi’s absence.

Moya said that the move aims to ensure continuity in the functioning of the corporate and shared services portfolio.

“This will also allow the investigative process to proceed without any perception of interference,” she added.

Tshwane wants more info from inquiry

The mayor also indicated that the city would seek further information from the commission.

“To support this process, the Executive Mayor will formally write to the Secretary of the Madlanga Commission, Dr Nolitha Vukuza, to request that the Commission furnish the City with any information in its possession relating to the allegations. This will enable the city to assess the matters raised in a considered, lawful, and procedurally fair.

“The City of Tshwane emphasises that this measure does not constitute a finding of wrongdoing, nor does it imply any presumption of guilt. It reflects a principled commitment to transparency, accountability and ensuring that all allegations are subjected to appropriate scrutiny,” she said.

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