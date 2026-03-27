Tshwane MMC Kholofelo Morodi gets the boot over Madlanga testimony

City of Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya has removed MMC for Corporate and Shared Services, Kholofelo Morodi.

This follows allegations and evidence at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Moya confirmed in a statement released on Friday that the decision followed a formal process, in which Morodi was allowed to submit written representations addressing the testimony.

Morodi’s explanations did not suffice

“I have carefully considered her response together with the information available to me, including relevant communication records submitted to the commission,” Moya said.

The mayor stated that Morodi’s explanations did not suffice.

“Based on this assessment, I am not satisfied that the concerns raised have been adequately addressed,” she said.

“The material before me reflects a pattern of engagement and conduct over an extended period.”

Serious governance concerns

Central to the decision were allegations of an inappropriate relationship between Morodi and suspended Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, which Mayo says raised serious governance concerns.

“This includes the use of informal channels to engage on matters that fall outside formal governance and administrative processes, not consistent with the principles of transparency, accountability and institutional integrity,” Moya explained.

‘Ethical leadership and accountability’

She emphasised that the decision was made in accordance with Section 60 of the Municipal Structures Act. It grants the executive mayor authority to appoint and remove members of the mayoral committee.

“The Mayoral Committee must, at all times, command public confidence and demonstrate the highest standards of ethical leadership and accountability,” she said.

“Where uncertainty arises that may affect the integrity or effectiveness of the executive, it is necessary to act decisively in the interests of the institution.”

No declaration of guilt

The mayor clarified that there is no declaration of guilt.

“This decision does not constitute a finding of wrongdoing, nor does it imply any presumption of guilt. It is a measure taken to safeguard the integrity of the institution,” she concluded.

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