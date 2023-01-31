Tshwane sinks into the mire of its own governance, says ANC

The ANC in Tshwane is preparing for battle over the city’s governance crisis after the municipality hit the brakes on its bus service.

In a statement on Tuesday, city spokesperson Lindela Mashego said the its three fuel stations are empty as a result of non-delivery of fuel, noting that it is not clear when normal operations will resume.

However, Mashego said the municipality is engaging with service providers to have the crisis resolved.

“The City of Tshwane regrets to inform Tshwane Bus Services commuters about the temporary suspension of bus operations with effect from Tuesday due to fuel shortages,” said Mashego, advising the commuters to make alternative transport arrangements.

In its reaction, the ANC in the city said the municipality is sinking into the mire of its own governance.

ANC spokesperson in Tshwane Joel Masilela said the suspension of bus operations is causing harm to commuters, noting that the city’s inability to secure fuel impacts several aspects of service delivery including the utility services that deal with bulk water and electricity.

“With the absence of fuel, the very employees of the city will not only be affected but their morale is being lowered each day of the calendar month,” said Masilela.

“This is unfortunate because it makes the lives of ordinary people in the townships more affected. We are going to have serious problems with regard to street lights, and the response time in fixing electricity outages.”

Masilela said the city’s incompetence is tantamount to abuse, adding that the ANC is gearing up for a battle to make sure that the residents are able to receive the services that are due to them adequately.

“There are no other options except two – approaching the public protector as the public is grossly abused and yet [they] do service their municipal accounts with the city.

“[The second option] would be the very last to push for a motion of no confidence, as it’s evident that any attempt to have these clowns continue to run the city would worsen the prospects of any recovery.

Earlier in the month, Masilela told Sunday World that the ANC in Tshwane was planning to dethrone mayor Randall Williams after auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke made damning findings in her audit report.

Maluleke found that Tshwane has been fraught with maladministration and corruption in the 2021/22 financial year, saying the city had been manipulating its financial statements to filter irregularities.

Among others, Maluleke revealed records of irregular expenditure amounting to R10-billion and unauthorised expenditure of more than R600-million.

Reacting to the findings, the multi-party coalition government expressed disappointment, noting that it expects “urgent remedial action, deep reform, and real accountability”. However, it shifted the blame to the ANC, which governed the city over six years ago.

The coalition government hinted that the city is on a brink of collapse as a result of the ANC, which allegedly left it in an abysmal state because of corruption.

Sipho Stuurman, spokesperson for the mayor, hinted at the time that Williams was not moved by growing calls for his removal.

Replying to questions on behalf of Williams, Stuurman told Sunday World that the ANC stands no chance of reclaiming power in Tshwane, noting that the coalition government holds the majority in council and is united.

“The ANC has not officially filed a motion of no confidence against the mayor, the speaker has not received such communication or application … the executive mayor leads within the coalition and the coalition in the City of Tshwane has a majority,” he said at the time.

However, Masilela indicated at the time that Williams ought to be shaken, not by the possibility of a motion of no confidence, but by the actual issue of maladministration and corruption in the city.

“Seven years is a long time to blame anyone. They cannot blame the ANC for their failures,” said Masilela, who feels the coalition is resisting accountability

Also read: Tshwane mayor not shaken by plan to dethrone coalition

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author