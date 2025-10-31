Tshwane speaker halts DA motion against Eugene Modise pending report

City of Tshwane Speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana has blocked the DA motion of confidence against Deputy Mayor Eugene Modise on the basis that it is premature.

DA Tshwane chief whip Jacqui Uys said the decision was based on a false claim. It was claimed that the party must wait for an investigative report into Modise’s alleged dodgy business dealings to be tabled in council. However, she insists that Ndzwanana is refusing to file the report.

“The investigation into Modise’s undisclosed and continuing financial interest in Triotic Protection Services — a company with a multi-million rand contract with Tshwane — was, however, completed weeks ago,” Uys said.

Report leaked to media

She added that copies of the report have already been leaked to the media. And she confirms that Modise is in material breach of the Code of Conduct for Councillors. The Code prohibits councillors from benefitting from municipal contracts.

“Despite being aware of the findings against Modise, Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya keeps him in place as [MMC] for finance in the ANC/EFF/ActionSA coalition. In turn, the Speaker prevents the investigative report from being tabled in council,” Uys said.

The DA has instructed its attorneys to begin legal proceedings to compel the City to release the Modise report.

According to Uys, the contract between Tshwane and Triotic first lapsed in February 2025. And it was later extended without following a competitive bidding process.

Cost city R170m loss

“This resulted in irregular expenditure of R170-million. At present, Triotic continues to provide security watchman services to Tshwane without a valid contract. Thus incurring irregular expenditure on a daily basis,” said Uys.

Uys said the DA believes that if Modise’s financial interest in Triotic had been properly declared, the city would not have extended the contract. And the irregular expenditure would have been avoided.

“Considered together, Modise’s misrepresentation in failing to declare his interest in Triotic and the prejudice suffered by the City by the irregular extension of the Triotic contract justifies a criminal charge of fraud against Modise.

“The city is trying to protect Modise by hiding the report. Now, the DA will force the city’s hand and make public what they would rather keep hidden,” she said.

