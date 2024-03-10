UDM leader Holomisa ready to hand over baton to young blood

UDM founding president Bantu Holomisa says he is ready to hand over the baton to someone else after leading the party for almost 30 years since its formation in 2007.

Speaking to Sunday World Engage this week, Holomisa said he hoped that as the UDM prepares for its next national conference in December, he would encourage branches to look at someone else for the top position.

“I wish this time around these fellows could say, ‘you’ve done well; just go and play golf and travel the world’. That’s my wish,” said Holomisa.

