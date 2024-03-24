Politics

Ugly scenes as speaker’s husband prevents search of her indumba

By Bongani Mdakane
Former minister of defence Charles Nqakula allegedly tried to stop the Hawks to access his house to search it. / Gallo Images

Commotion allegedly errupted between the police and Charles Nqakula, the husband of the speaker of parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, when he tried to block them from searching her indumba, a sacred sangoma’s hut, during the raid at the couple’s residence this week.

Armed with a search-and-seizure warrant, members of the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate (ID) swooped on Mapisa-Nqakula’s home in Bruma, east of Johannesburg on Tuesday, looking to seize incriminating documents and items believed to be proceeds of crime.

