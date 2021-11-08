UMngeni’s new DA mayor commits to usher in era of service delivery

Johannesburg- Chris Pappas, the architect who masterminded the demise of the governing party in KwaZulu-Natal’s uMngeni local municipality, is a charismatic and popular figure within the black community and is often referred to as “Umzulu omhlophe”, a reference to his love and eloquence in IsiZulu.

In a historic victory, the DA dislodged the ANC in the council located in Howick under the uMgungundlovu district municipality in the province’s Midlands region.

The official opposition scored 13 out of 25 council seats.

UMngeni is the first municipality to be governed by the DA in KwaZulu-Natal. Heightened political tensions and jostling for the control of the municipality’s financial resources between ANC councillors rendered the municipality ungovernable, leading to massive community protests over service delivery.

The ANC was also dealt a heavy blow on the eve of elections when its deputy mayor, Nompumelelo Buthelezi, crossed the floor to join the DA.

Now Pappas, who grew within the ranks of the blue party, said he is ready to govern, promising sweeping changes.

“It is time to spend public money on improving the lives of all who live in uMngeni.

Top of our agenda is improving the local economy so that we can create jobs. There are too many people that are struggling to put food on the table or pay their bills. Jobs bring dignity,” he said.

He promised that his leadership would be one that cared, listened and responded.

“We did not campaign on big promises and unrealistic issues. We told people that we would work to get the basics right, and for the municipality to do what is necessary at the local government level. Gone are the days of wasteful and fruitless projects and spending. There is hope for the first time in a long period of darkness.”

Pappas, born and bred in Howick, holds a degree in town and regional planning, and before being nominated as mayoral candidate for uMngeni, he was a member of the provincial legislature.

He has served as DA councillor under eThekwini ward 31 and is the party’s deputy provincial leader.

On joining the opposition on the eve of elections, Buthelezi said she had no regrets.

“I was fed up with corruption, which went unpunished. At some stage, my life was under threat because of being vocal against corruption. I raised my frustrations with the provincial leadership but nothing was done. I believe that I made the right choice by joining the DA”.

The outgoing ANC leadership is said to have battled to come to terms with the defeat, and the party’s top brass has recommended that counselling should be offered to them.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author



Sandile Motha