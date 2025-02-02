Underqualified Borotho throws in the towel

The woman that the late public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan appointed as his chief of staff, earning R1.2-million per annum, opted to resign from her new job after Sunday World reported about her questionable qualifications.

Today we can exclusively reveal that Nthabiseng Borotho resigned in December last year after we reported that she was appointed as the chief of staff for transport minister

Barbara Creecy with a one-year diploma in public management from Regenesys, while the

minimum requirement for the job is a bachelor’s degree or an advanced diploma and

experience.

When Gordhan appointed Borotho as his chief of staff in August 2019, she didn’t possess “an NQF7 qualification required” or “the minimum requirements for the position of chief of staff”.

