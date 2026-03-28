Unity slate sweeps Limpopo ANC conference unopposed

The ANC in Limpopo delivered a tightly managed and drama-free provincial conference, with a unity slate elected unopposed at the party’s 11th conference held on Friday night at the Pietersburg Cricket Club, Polokwane.

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba was elected provincial chairperson, while Polokwane mayor John Mpe took up the role of deputy chairperson. Delegates endorsed the full leadership lineup without contest, with Reuben Madadzhe returning as provincial secretary, deputised by Pule Shayi, and Eddie Maila elected as treasurer.

The outcome caps weeks of behind-the-scenes negotiations, with Ramathuba and Mpe previously viewed as competing camps to replace outgoing chairperson Stanley Mathabatha. Instead of a contested race, the two sides reached a compromise, consolidating support across branches before the conference began.

Sunday World had earlier reported that lobbying efforts were largely concluded ahead of the gathering, effectively clearing the path for an uncontested outcome.

Mpe entered the conference on a strong footing after securing another term in the influential Peter Mokaba region, while Ramathuba’s candidacy drew backing from key party structures, including the ANC Women’s League.

Despite the smooth proceedings, a last-minute legal bid threatened to disrupt the conference. Nhlanhla Mabasa approached the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane seeking an urgent interdict, alleging irregularities involving a branch he claimed was a parallel structure.

Mabasa argued that internal party processes had failed to resolve the dispute, prompting his branch to seek court intervention.

However, Acting Judge Tshifhiwa Tshivhase dismissed the application on Friday morning, ruling that the matter lacked urgency.

“As such, this court came to the conclusion that there is no case made out by the applicant on urgency. The application is struck off for lack of urgency. Each party will pay its own costs,” the judgment read.

On the second day of the conference, delegates are expected to nominate and elect additional members of the provincial executive committee.