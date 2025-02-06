US secretary of state Rubio to skip G20 in South Africa

The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has stated that he will not attend the upcoming Group of Twenty (G20) meeting in South Africa.

South Africa assumed the G20 presidency from December 1, 2024, through to November 2025. The G20 group’s foreign ministers will meet in South Africa, the wealthiest economy in Africa, from February 20 to 21.

Rubio’s statement comes after US President Donald Trump expressed inaccurate statements about South Africa on social media.

In a post on X, Trump wrote: “South Africa is confiscating land and treating certain classes of people very badly.

“It is a bad situation that the radical left media doesn’t want to so much as mention. A massive human rights violation, at a minimum, is happening for all to see. The United States won’t stand for it.”

Expropriation Act

In a social media post, Rubio echoed Trump’s ill-advised sentiments, stating opposition to the Expropriation Act that has been signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“South Africa is doing very bad things. Expropriating private property. Using G20 to promote ‘solidarity, equality, and sustainability.’ In other words: DEI and climate change.

“My job is to advance America’s national interests, not waste taxpayer money or coddle with anti-Americanism,” wrote Rubio.

In response, Gayton McKenzie, the leader of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), said South Africa should work on rebuilding its relationship with the US while staying alert and open-minded.

He also emphasised the importance of using South Africa’s minerals wisely.

“I see some people call me an arse licker; as a leader of people, I would lick arse if it means I keep my people alive and in jobs,” said McKenzie.

Threat to halt PEPFAR

Sunday World previously reported that presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya announced that it was in the country’s best interest to interact with different influential figures in the nation’s leadership and in American society at large.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Magwenya expressed hope that Rubio would be present at the G20 meeting of foreign ministers and that in his absence, a delegation of senior officials would represent the US.

This comes after Trump threatened to halt PEPFAR (US president’s emergency plan for Aids relief) funding to South Africa pending an investigation into allegations of land confiscation, which he emphasised that America would not stand by.

Magwenya also added that South Africa is hopeful that Trump would visit the country ahead of the G20 Summit and go for a golf session with Ramaphosa.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content