US warns SA government of severe consequences following immigration raid

A diplomatic dispute between South Africa and the US has intensified after warnings from Washington, a firm response from South Africa, and a political intervention by the ANC.

The US Department of State released a statement claiming that US officials were intimidated.

South Africa arrested seven Kenyans who were employed in the country on tourist visas. This was during the raid in Johannesburg.

“This can only be seen as an attempt to intimidate US government personnel in South Africa on official business.

“The United States will not tolerate such behaviour toward its government’s officials—or toward any of its citizens—who are legally and peacefully operating abroad. The public release of personal identifying information puts the official in harm’s way.

“Failure by the South African government to hold those responsible accountable will result in severe consequences.

“We call on the government of South Africa to take immediate action to bring this situation under control and hold those responsible accountable,” reads the document.

SA rejects US’s allegations

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation rejected the allegations and defended the actions of the Department of Home Affairs.

Ministerial spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the deportation of seven Kenyan nationals was lawful.

“The recent deportation of seven Kenyan nationals by the Department of Home Affairs was conducted in strict accordance with South African immigration law.

“These individuals were engaged in work without the necessary work permits. The government will not negotiate its sovereignty and the implementation of the rule of law,” said Phiri.

Pretoria also dismissed claims linked to the alleged release of US officials’ private information, describing them as unproven.

He said diplomatic channels with the United States have been opened to address the matter and to ensure engagement based on “mutual respect and factual dialogue”.

ANC criticises AfriForum

Mahlengi Bhengu, the ANC spokesperson, condemned AfriForum and its chief executive, Kallie Kriel, accusing them of spreading disinformation and undermining South Africa’s democracy following the Home Affairs operation.

This comes after Kriel insisted that US officials were intimidated during the raid.

She accused AfriForum of distorting lawful immigration enforcement into a false narrative of racial persecution and of lobbying foreign interests against South Africa.

Such actions, according to her, pose a threat to social cohesion and national unity.

“The lawful intervention by the Department of Home Affairs against unauthorized foreign nationals operating illegally in South Africa has been cynically distorted by AfriForum into a false narrative of racial persecution,” said Bhengu.

She said South Africans should reject what she described as racist disinformation and urged the government to act firmly, within the law, against any organisation or individual undermining constitutional institutions.

ANC accused of intimidation

In response, Kriel rejected the ANC’s accusations and said the party was attempting to intimidate him and silence AfriForum.

“The struggle for human rights and for the country necessarily includes resisting the ANC’s corruption, maladministration, and its attempts to turn South Africa into another Zimbabwe through expropriation without compensation.

“It would be disloyal to the country not to fight to prevent the kind of suffering to which Zimbabweans have been subjected from being repeated in South Africa.

“AfriForum will also continue to oppose, among other things, the Bela Act, which threatens the continued existence of Afrikaans schools and, consequently, Afrikaans cultural communities,” said Kriel.

