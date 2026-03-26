Voter apathy deepens as trust in democracy wanes, IEC study reveals

A growing number of South Africans are turning their backs on democracy, with disillusionment over unmet promises and a lack of interest driving voter apathy ahead of the 2026/2027 municipal elections, according to a new survey released by the independent electoral commission (IEC) on Tuesday.

The Voter Participation Survey (VPS), conducted by the Human Sciences Research Council, paints a sobering picture of public sentiment.

While many citizens still regard voting as a civic duty, the study found a notable decline in support for democracy as the preferred system of governance, coupled with rising political disengagement.

“The findings indicate that a notable proportion of non-voters attribute their abstention to a lack of interest, and a broader sense of disillusionment with the absence of tangible democratic dividends,” the electoral commission said in a statement.

The survey, which sampled 3 500 addresses across all nine provinces, serves as a key barometer ahead of the upcoming municipal elections.

It highlights that trust in core institutions of governance is declining, a trend that poses fresh challenges for electoral participation.

At a research seminar in Johannesburg, where the results were released, chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo stressed that the study allows the commission to better understand citizens’ views and plan targeted interventions.

“This survey forms part of ongoing research that the commission has undertaken since the early 2000s to take a deep and reflective view of the attitudes within our democratic society,” Mamabolo said.

“The findings enable the commission to design and implement targeted interventions that contribute to creating conditions conducive to free and fair elections.”

Promoting democratic values

Despite the gloomy outlook on democratic sentiment, the study found that the electoral commission’s performance in the last election received some positive feedback.

Nearly three quarters (74%) of adult citizens believe safety and security at voting stations are adequately managed, while 53% agree that the commission handles voting irregularities effectively.

Mamabolo called on leaders and trusted voices across society to join the commission in promoting democratic values and implementing civic education campaigns that demonstrate tangible benefits.

“We must all work to strengthen the broader democratic environment through informed participation, transparency and inclusive engagement,” he said.

The VPS, conducted periodically since the early 2000s, is designed as a dipstick of public mood and a tool to improve election administration. The full report is available on the electoral commission’s website.

With municipal elections expected in the coming year, the findings underscore the challenge of reversing voter disengagement at a time when faith in democracy’s ability to deliver tangible dividends appears to be eroding.

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