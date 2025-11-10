Vusi Matlala ad hoc committee testimony could be heard in safe facility in Pretoria

The parliamentary ad hoc committee plans to hear the testimony from alleged Big Five cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala for the last three days of the inquiry pending an extension, while the date with controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi is yet to be confirmed.

Soviet Lekganyane, the chairperson of the committee investigating allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police boss Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, said letters have been written to the two, but consultations have not been held.

Lekganyane was speaking at the committee’s meeting about the interim report on the work completed and the outstanding consultations held on Monday.

Matlala ready to testify

He told the MPs that Matlala was quick to respond, saying he was ready to testify before the committee.

“He was also asking questions about where he is sleeping in Cape Town; he doesn’t want to be transported by the police and so on,” said Lekganyane.

“Our legal team of parliament had to deal with those matters that he was raising in his letters and what parliament can do and what parliament cannot do.

“The same situation occurred with Brown Mogotsi when we wrote to him. He asked us more or less the same questions about his security, the security of his family, and who is paying for his transportation and accommodation booking.

“Then we had to consult our legal team to respond to his letter, clarifying that parliament can only provide transport and accommodation services; issues of security and any other matters are outside the scope of services we can offer as parliament.”

Possible facility confirmed

He said the witnesses had no issues appearing before the committee, but logistics and extension requests must be sorted.

He also indicated that there were suggestions to take the committee to Pretoria for Matlala’s testimony, as he is held at Kgosi Mampuru II prison.

The team confirmed a possible facility with adequate parking, catering facilities, and an effective network connection; it is a secured facility, among other things.

The committee will hear evidence from the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Adv Shamila Batohi, on Tuesday.

