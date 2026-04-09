War of words as Mpumalanga ANCWL factions wrestle over court outcome

A court order dismissing the urgency of an ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) legal battle in Mpumalanga has detonated a fresh political storm, with rival factions now wrestling over its meaning in a bitter fight rooted in the legitimacy of last year’s provincial conference.

The dispute centres on a group of ANCWL members who have taken the league to court, challenging the legality and constitutionality of the provincial leadership elected at the conference, a process they claim was flawed and unlawful.

Matter struck off the roll

But this week, the Mbombela High Court did not rule on those claims.

Instead, Deputy Judge President Takalani Vincent Ratshibvumo struck the matter off the roll with costs, finding that the application lacked urgency and merit to be heard on an urgent basis.

That narrow procedural ruling has now been weaponised by both camps. ANCWL provincial secretary Jesta Sidell framed the outcome as a clear political win for the current leadership and its mandate.

“This outcome is a decisive victory for democracy and the collective will of ANCWL branches across the province,” Sidell said in a statement issued this week.

‘No blood on the wall’

She insisted the court had effectively shut down what she described as opportunistic litigation.

“There is no crisis within the organisation that warrants opportunistic litigation. There is, as correctly observed by the court, ‘no blood on the wall’ to justify such an urgent application,” she said.

The provincial executive committee further used the moment to consolidate internal support, calling for unity and focus ahead of upcoming programmes.

“We call on all members to remain united and to focus on the important tasks ahead… Democracy has prevailed,” Sidell said.

Threat of legal showdown

But the applicants’ camp has pushed back sharply, accusing the ANCWL leadership of deliberately distorting a procedural outcome into a political mandate.

Attorney for the applicants, Phindile Mculu, said the real issues remain unresolved and are headed for a full legal showdown.

“While the matter may have been struck from the roll on grounds of urgency, it is both misleading and premature for the ANCWL to characterise this procedural outcome as a substantive ‘victory’,” Mculu said.

She stressed that the court made no findings on the disputed conference or the legitimacy of the current leadership.

“The court did not pronounce on the merits of the dispute, nor did it validate the legitimacy of the current ANCWL provincial structures,” she said.

Contested leadership ‘must be frozen’

Mculu made it clear the legal fight over the conference is far from over.

“The validity and constitutionality of the current ANCWL structures remain in serious dispute and will be pursued through the appropriate legal channels. This matter is far from finalised.”

In a warning that raises the stakes ahead of future ANCWL activities, the applicants cautioned against proceeding with conferences or organisational programmes under contested leadership, saying such moves risk deepening divisions and rendering decisions unlawful.

What emerges is a political tug-of-war dressed in legal language. On paper, the court dealt only with urgency. On the ground, the battle is about power, legitimacy and control of the ANCWL in Mpumalanga.

And until a court finally rules on the merits of that disputed conference, both sides will continue to wrestle not just in courtrooms but in the court of public opinion.

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