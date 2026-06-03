Warnings of ethnic violence as anti-immigration marches shift to Limpopo

The Matsila Royal House has warned that anti-undocumented immigration marches risk escalating into ethnic violence and a national crisis, saying communities in Limpopo are increasingly anxious over what it described as the “tribal tone” accompanying some of the demonstrations.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, senior traditional leader Chief Livhuwani Matsila said the royal house was concerned by what it called growing lawlessness, intimidation and ethnic rhetoric linked to ongoing marches against undocumented immigrants and foreign nationals.

The intervention comes amid heightened national debate over illegal immigration and a series of public demonstrations demanding tougher action against undocumented migrants.

Tribal rhetoric ‘concerning’

While affirming the constitutional right to protest, the royal house said it was troubled by language and conduct surrounding some of the marches.

“While we fully respect and uphold the constitutional rights of citizens to protest peacefully and raise matters affecting their nation, we are deeply troubled by the tribal tone, rhetoric, and sentiments accompanying these ongoing marches,” the statement said.

The royal house expressed particular concern over statements that allegedly portrayed Limpopo as a province “harbouring” or “incubating” undocumented immigrants.

It also referred to what it described as plans by “self-styled and tribally enthusiastic march organisers” to bring anti-immigration marches into communities in the province.

The statement warned that such assertions risked fuelling tribal tensions, xenophobic violence, social instability and retaliatory confrontations between communities.

“The people of Limpopo are increasingly anxious, and there is a growing fear that innocent residents may become targets of hostility, tribal profiling and ethnic violence,” it said.

The royal house further claimed that some of the marches had subjected women, children, young people, and other vulnerable individuals to harassment.

Police urged to act

It criticised law enforcement authorities for allegedly failing to intervene when rights violations occurred in their presence.

“Whilst the marches are supposedly peaceful, it is very outrageous to witness the harassment of women, youth, children and vulnerable individuals in the presence of police who accompany the marching mobs without enforcing the law when human rights are violated in their presence,” the statement said.

The warning escalated further when the royal house cautioned that the marches could develop into a broader national security and social stability challenge if tensions were not contained.

It said the demonstrations carried the potential to develop into a national crisis with consequences for peace, social cohesion, economic stability and human life.

Mob justice condemned

The statement repeatedly warned against tribalism, ethnic violence, vigilantism and mob justice.

It also invoked previous outbreaks of xenophobic and tribal violence in South Africa, saying the country could not afford a repeat of episodes that resulted in deaths, displacement and destruction of businesses.

Call for restraint

The royal house called on government, political leaders, law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders to act urgently to prevent any form of ethnic violence, hate speech or tribal attacks.

It also urged organisers of anti-immigration marches to exercise restraint and ensure that demonstrations remained peaceful, lawful and free of tribal incitement.

The statement concluded by calling on communities across South Africa to reject discrimination, violence and attempts to take the law into their hands.

“The Matsila Royal House firmly believes that challenges relating to illegal immigration must be addressed through constitutional, lawful, and humane processes — not through tribal intimidation, mob justice, or attacks against vulnerable individuals and communities,” it said.

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