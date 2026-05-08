Watch | Concourt judgement on Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm Phala Phala

The Constitutional Court will, on Friday, deliver the long-awaited judgement on EFF’s case pertaining to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.

The highest court in the land will rule on an application linked to Parliament’s decision not to proceed with an impeachment inquiry against Ramaphosa.

The case stems from a challenge brought by the Economic Freedom Fighters and the African Transformation Movement after the National Assembly voted against adopting a Section 89 independent panel report.

That panel had found there was prima facie evidence against Ramaphosa, suggesting he may have questions to answer regarding the burglary at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

The court will consider whether Parliament acted correctly in throwing out the report after it was voted down, since the ANC still had a majority at the time.

Section 89 of the Constitution provides the mechanism through which a president may be removed from office for serious misconduct or violations of the law.

Ramaphosa has separately approached the apex court, seeking an order setting aside the panel’s findings and invalidating any steps taken by Parliament flowing from that report.