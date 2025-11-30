Politics

WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa addresses nation following G20 Leaders’ Summit

By Mpho Sibanyoni
President Cyril Ramaphosa during the opening plenary session at the G20 Summit on November 22 in Johannesburg, South Africa ahead of the G20 Summit. The heads of state and government gathered here did not include those from the United States, which boycotted the event over its objections to South Africa’s G20 presidency. Ramaphosa will this evening address the nation about the summitt. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Following the country’s presidency of the G20 and successful hosting of the Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, President Cyril Ramaphosa will tonight, Sunday, November 30, address the nation.

WATCH:

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

 

