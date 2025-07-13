WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa’s briefing on national security matters

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this evening at 07.30PM address the nation on developments arising from a public statement by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lt. Gen. Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

A week ago, Mkhwanazi did not pull any punches when he addressed a press briefing, chief of which he singled out Police Minister Senzo Mchunu for interfering in critical police investigations.

According to Mkhwananzi, Minister Mchunu has allowed his associates—who are not in the employ of the SAPS—to also interfere in police work.

One such associate, a Brown Mogotsi, sent him WhatsApp messages “regarding the allegations on the defeating the ends of justice matters which were publicised which involve the Department of Correctional Services at Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal”.

This is not the only foible Mogotsi is guilty of, said Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi. Mogotsi also sent the KZN police chief a screenshot of a presentation that was made on September 30 2024 titled “2024/2025 Division Crime Intelligence Policies”.

“President Ramaphosa has been seized with this matter in recent days and will, following various consultations, take the nation into his confidence at 19h30 on Sunday, 13 July 2025,” said a media release.

WATCH:

