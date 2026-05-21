Politics

Watch | Deputy president Paul Mashatile addresses questions in National Assembly

By Mpho Sibanyoni
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Paul Mashatile, Photo X

Deputy president Paul Mashatile is addressing questions at the National Assembly on Thursday.

Watch:

Youtube video
  • Deputy President Paul Mashatile is currently speaking at the National Assembly.
  • He is responding to questions posed by members of the assembly.
  • The session is taking place on a Thursday.
  • The address and Q&A are part of parliamentary proceedings.
  • A video of the event is available on YouTube for public viewing.
🎧 Listen to this article

Deputy president Paul Mashatile is addressing questions at the National Assembly on Thursday.


Watch:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2b1hFk6SPQ

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