Watch | Deputy president Paul Mashatile addresses questions in National Assembly

Deputy president Paul Mashatile is addressing questions at the National Assembly on Thursday.
Watch:
- Deputy President Paul Mashatile is currently speaking at the National Assembly.
- He is responding to questions posed by members of the assembly.
- The session is taking place on a Thursday.
- The address and Q&A are part of parliamentary proceedings.
- A video of the event is available on YouTube for public viewing.
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Deputy president Paul
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2b1hFk6SPQ