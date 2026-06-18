Politics

Watch | MK Party media briefing

By Sunday World
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CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 10: MK Sibonelo Nomvalo at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on February 10, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

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