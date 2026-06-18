Politics Watch | MK Party media briefing By Sunday World 18th June 2026 Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow on Google News Share FacebookLinkedinXTelegramWhatsAppCopy URL CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 10: MK Sibonelo Nomvalo at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on February 10, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Dive Deeper Summary WATCH: Sunday World WATCH: Sunday World. Related Share FacebookLinkedinXTelegramWhatsAppCopy URL Related Subscribe Connect with I allow to create an account When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account. DisagreeAgree Notify of new follow-up comments new replies to my comments Connect with I allow to create an account When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account. DisagreeAgree Please login to comment This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. 0 Comments Oldest Newest Most Voted Inline Feedbacks View all comments