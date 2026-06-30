‘We are not at war’ – Eastern Cape police chief

Eastern Cape police have declared a zero-tolerance approach to violence during today’s anti-illegal immigration protests, warning that officers will intervene immediately at the first sign of intimidation, arson or road blockades while insisting the country “is not at war”.

Eastern Cape Deputy Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Vuyisile Ncata delivered the message on Tuesday while speaking to the media on the sidelines of an anti-illegal immigration march in KuGompo.

Ncata said police had learnt valuable lessons from earlier demonstrations, where isolated incidents of violence occurred and had significantly strengthened their operational plans.

“As law enforcement, we are truly ready. I can’t say the same about the first march, where there were incidents. I think it was a wake-up call for us and hence we prepared ourselves and did not take anything for granted,” he said.

He warned that police would not wait for violence to escalate before taking action.

“We are not going to tolerate; we are not going to wait for a second or even a first car to be torched, or a first person to be intimidated or a first road to be blocked.

“We’re not going to accept or tolerate all those things. When we act, we’ll do so without fear or favour.”

Ncata said police were working closely with protest organisers in an effort to ensure demonstrations remained peaceful and lawful.

“What makes us have more hope and confidence is the fact that we are together. We are talking with the protesters; we are talking with the organisers,” he said.

“As you can see, one of the protesters is also here and we’re not fighting. We continue to persuade them, knowing very well that when things go wrong, we’ll act.”

His comments came as police across the country remained on high alert during demonstrations calling for stronger action against illegal immigration, with concerns also being raised about the safety of foreign nationals.

Ncata revealed that immigration enforcement had intensified alongside the protests, with police arresting more than 200 undocumented foreign nationals in the previous 24 hours.

“Many are leaving but also many have been arrested by the police. In the past 24 hours, over 200 of the undocumented have been arrested,” he said.

He said some foreign nationals had also decided to leave South Africa voluntarily and that police were escorting buses transporting them to prevent attacks.

“Those who have decided to repatriate themselves or deport themselves are doing so under the strict security of the police. We are escorting all those buses because we do not want anything to happen on those buses as people are leaving from their own homes.”

Ncata said authorities had observed organised departures involving people returning to Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Responding to concerns that foreign nationals could face arbitrary immigration inspections during the marches, Ncata said all enforcement operations were being conducted jointly with officials from the Department of Home Affairs.

“Everything that we’re doing now, we’re doing in the presence of the Department of Home Affairs and the immigration officers,” he said.

He said immigration officials formed part of the Joint Operational Centres established across the province and were participating in coordinated operations with SAPS.

“They continue to do their own work, and, of course, those who must be arrested have been arrested.”

Ncata also stressed that participation in the demonstrations was entirely voluntary.

“This is not a public holiday today. No one is compelled to join the protest. No one.

“It is only people who have decided to exercise their own right to protest.”

Despite the heightened security deployment, Ncata expressed confidence that police were fully prepared to maintain order.

“We are doing very well, we are ready and I don’t foresee anything that will go wrong in our presence as the police.”

He ended with an appeal for calm, saying police would protect everyone in the province while enforcing the law impartially.

“We are not at war,” he said.