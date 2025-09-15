Well-resourced people on mission to kill councillors, says Panyaza Lesufi

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has raised alarm over the rising number of councillors being targeted and even killed.

Speaking at GoldRush Dome, FNB Stadium, during the ANC councillors’ roll call on Monday, Lesufi warned that being a councillor has become one of the most dangerous positions in local politics, as some councillors are under threat from organised groups.

“Our councillors are not only under attack from our communities; there are people that are hired, there are people that are resourced, and there are people that are on a mission to kill councillors literally.

“So, as we convene here, comrade president, it’s very important that the need, not only to protect our councillors and our officials, but also the need to protect whistleblowers that are exposing corruption in our municipalities and across state institutions should be emphasised,” said Lesufi.

Killed outside her home

Babita Deokaran, a chief director in financial accounting at the Gauteng health department, was ambushed by gunmen who shot her dead outside her home in Winchester Hills, south of Johannesburg, in 2021.

After exposing irregularities involving suppliers and service providers doing business with Thembisa Hospital, which resulted in payments of almost R850-million, Deokaran was assassinated.

In May, DA councillor Xolile Kalipa was shot and killed in Kayamandi. In July, ANC Ward 10 councillor in Tshwane Thabang Masemola was also gunned down in Mamelodi.

His death followed those of other local politicians in Tshwane, including Siphiwe Montlha of Ward 37 in Soshanguve, Esther Motumane of Ward 19 in Winterveldt, and Tshepo Motaung of Ward 22 in Mabopane

The ANC gathering was called to introduce the service delivery and infrastructure action plan that had been adopted by the special national executive committee (NEC).

Lesufi described the event as part of the party’s renewal mission and a mission to serve people better and ensure that services are rendered.

Challenges facing Gauteng

He said Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, and Tshwane were run by the DA two years ago but are now under the direct command of the ANC.

He also outlined 13 key challenges facing Gauteng municipalities, which he referred to as G13.

These challenges include water shortages, old infrastructure, cable theft, potholes, mushrooming informal settlements, lack of electricity, drug abuse, non-functional traffic lights, crime, gender-based violence, poor services in schools and hospitals, and above all, high unemployment.

“These 13 problems, if all of us collectively today, if all of us as a movement cannot attend to this G13, then we don’t deserve to be called government of the people.

“It is very important that we confront them head-on and attend to them without further delay,” said Lesufi.

He highlighted that these issues were not unique to Gauteng but common across provinces such as the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content