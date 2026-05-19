What Nhlamulo Ndhlela would say in his own defence

You say I tried to take over the party. But let us speak honestly now.

The first truth is the MK Party is not a settled organisation yet, and everybody inside the party knows that. The constitution is still being reviewed. Structures are still evolving.

There are gaps everywhere. Some decisions are made informally. Some structures overlap. Everybody knows this.

Elephant in the room

The real issue here is not the statement. The real issue is power.

There has always been discomfort inside parts of the organisation about the growing influence of Parliament and the people around it. Parliament became the centre of energy in the movement because that is where the real political war was being fought. That is where the movement gained visibility. That is where we defended President Zuma aggressively. That is where we gave the movement political oxygen.

And some people inside the organisation started becoming uncomfortable with that reality.

Because the parliamentary bloc was growing in influence while remaining outside the inner command structures of the party.

That is the contradiction nobody wants to discuss openly.

People want the parliamentary fighters to campaign, to defend the movement, to attack opponents and energise supporters, but they do not want those same people to influence the direction of the organisation itself.

At some point that contradiction was always going to explode.

Now they say the Institute was unconstitutional. Fine. Let us debate that politically. But let us not insult people’s intelligence and pretend this was some random act of madness done by one individual.

The Institute did not emerge from nowhere.

There were ongoing discussions inside the movement about organisational weaknesses, poor coordination and the disconnect between Parliament and the broader party structures. Everybody knew those tensions existed. Everybody.

Now suddenly one person must carry the entire burden alone? That is politically convenient.

And let us also be honest about another thing.

This movement still operates heavily through trust networks and proximity politics. Some people are accepted naturally into the centre of the movement, while others are constantly expected to “prove themselves”, no matter how much work they do.

That is the truth.

Gatekeeping in the party

There are old networks, provincial loyalties, liberation movement traditions and informal gatekeepers inside MK. Everybody knows this, but nobody wants to say it publicly because it makes people uncomfortable.

So when some of us started rising quickly through Parliament and public politics, resistance was inevitable.

People started becoming nervous.

The issue was never only about me. It was about what my rise represented politically. A younger generation. A more aggressive style. A more media-driven political approach. A grouping that was beginning to shape the emotional centre of the movement.

That frightened some people.

And once people become frightened inside political organisations, they stop debating politics and start protecting territory.

Now people are saying I should have known better because I understood the constitution and the protocols of the party.

Exactly.

That is precisely why this entire thing cannot be reduced to incompetence. I knew what I was doing politically. Whether people agree with it or not is another matter entirely.

But the idea that I just woke up one morning and independently decided to redesign the party in front of national leaders is nonsense.

There were discussions. There were frustrations. There were concerns about the future direction of the movement. There were tensions about decision-making processes and the relationship between Parliament and the organisation.

The Institute became the expression of those tensions.

The fall guy

And now that things have exploded publicly, everybody suddenly wants to retreat and behave as though they were innocent bystanders.

When plans succeed, everybody wants ownership. When plans fail, everybody looks for one person to sacrifice.

And perhaps that is where I made my biggest mistake.

I underestimated how quickly people would distance themselves once the backlash started.

I also underestimated how fragile the movement still is internally. MK is still defining itself. It is still trying to decide whether it wants to operate as a modern political party, a liberation movement, a family-centred power structure or a parliamentary insurgency.

Those contradictions are unresolved.

And because they are unresolved, battles such as this become inevitable.

The real question South Africans should ask is not whether Nhlamulo Ndhlela overreached.

The real question is why so many underlying tensions inside the movement became visible through this one episode.

Because if the movement was internally stable, one statement would not have triggered this level of panic.

One statement would not have caused this much fear.

And one spokesperson would not have needed to be removed this quickly to restore order.

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