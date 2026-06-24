When should police generals be arrested?

The failed arrest drama around Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo and Maj-Gen Nosipho Madondo has predictably forced us to choose a side, as always.

One can either cast the NPA’s Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) as reckless prosecutors determined to humiliate senior police officers or portray crime intelligence as a fortified enclave resisting accountability.

Both readings are too convenient.

Sensitivity of arrests involving top cops

The more serious question is harder: when the criminal justice system turns its gaze on police generals, how should it act without either weakening the rule of law or destabilising the security machinery of the state?

Idac has confirmed that warrants of arrest were issued only for Khumalo and Madondo. The two were contacted to present themselves at the Brooklyn Police Station on June 18. The warrants were then not executed.

According to Idac, the decision to suspend the arrests followed information that both officers were part of a justice, crime prevention and security cluster team preparing for a national security measure linked to immigration issues ahead of June 30.

The Idac head advocate, Andrea Johnson, has said the decision was taken in the national interest. Her fear was that if the arrests went ahead and the country later experienced violence or deaths linked to the security operation, Idac would be blamed for weakening the state’s preparedness.

That is not an irrational consideration.

But neither is it a complete answer.

Not above the law but …

The state cannot casually arrest senior police officers as if rank and operational responsibility carry no consequence. Yet the state also cannot allow rank and operational responsibility to become a velvet rope behind which powerful officials are shielded from ordinary criminal process.

This is the narrow bridge South Africa now has to cross.

Khumalo and Madondo are not private citizens in the ordinary sense. They occupy senior positions in a division that deals with intelligence, covert work and sensitive security planning. Their sudden removal could affect more than their own liberty.

But they are also not above the law.

If arrest is justified, it must proceed. If a summons would be sufficient, the state must explain why arrest is necessary. If arrest must be delayed for operational reasons, that delay must be narrow, recorded and capable of public explanation.

The country cannot afford a system where “national interest” becomes a convenient phrase for sparing powerful people embarrassment.

Nor can it afford a system where dramatic arrests are staged without regard for the consequences inside critical security institutions.

Mkhwanazi’s ‘inflammatory’ remarks

The matter has been made more volatile by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s public remarks outside Brooklyn Police Station, where he reportedly spoke of “war” and “blood on the streets”.

Johnson has described those remarks as devastating and threatening to Idac staff. She says she fears for her investigators and prosecutors.

Independent crime analyst Calvin Rafadi has also cautioned Mkhwanazi to show restraint and avoid becoming entangled in Idac investigations involving Khumalo and other SAPS accused persons.

Rafadi’s warning is sound.

Mkhwanazi is not a pub commentator or a social-media warrior. He is a senior police commander. His words carry force. In a country already anxious about the credibility of its police, prosecutors and intelligence structures, loose talk of war is not harmless theatre.

It may embolden someone. It may intimidate. It may deepen suspicion. It may turn an institutional dispute into a public confrontation between armed organs of the state.

That is precisely what South Africa does not need.

This case is therefore about more than two generals.

It is about whether prosecutors can investigate senior police officers without fear. It is about whether police commanders can challenge prosecutorial conduct without sounding like they are mobilising against it. It is about whether national-security considerations can be weighed without becoming a loophole for impunity.

The answer is not to make generals untouchable.

The answer is also not to treat their arrest as a spectacle.

Police generals should be arrested when the legal threshold is met, when arrest is necessary rather than symbolic, and when any delay is justified by clear operational reasons.

Anything else creates either a protected elite or a reckless state.

South Africa has suffered enough from both.

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