‘White foreigners escape anger aimed at black migrants’

ANC veteran Matthews Phosa has questioned why South Africa’s anger over immigration is largely directed at black African migrants while white foreign communities rarely face the same hostility.

Speaking on the Brutally Honest Conversations with Sunday World podcast, Phosa said South Africans appeared selective in how they viewed foreigners, often reserving outrage for Africans from elsewhere on the continent.

“How many Polish people came here? How many Dutch people came here? How many English people came here?” asked Phosa. “Who has ever taken a stand against them?”

The former ANC treasurer-general made the remarks while reflecting on rising anti-migrant sentiment and vigilante-style operations targeting undocumented foreigners in parts of the country.

Phosa argued that the uneven treatment of migrants exposed uncomfortable racial contradictions beneath the immigration debate.

“The Portuguese ran away from Mozambique in 1974 and flooded our country,” he said. “Has anyone talked about them being illegal immigrants? No one.”

His comments come as migration becomes an increasingly charged political issue ahead of local government elections, with political parties and pressure groups calling for tougher action against undocumented foreigners.

But Phosa warned that African migrants were becoming convenient scapegoats for wider economic frustrations.

“This thing of colour makes it even more annoying,” he said.

Phosa, who spent years in exile during apartheid, said South Africans appeared to have forgotten the solidarity shown to ANC activists by neighbouring African states during the liberation struggle.

Countries such as Zambia and Angola sheltered exiles, many of whom entered and stayed there without conventional immigration documents while fleeing apartheid persecution.

“I was in exile for a few years,” he said. “We carried arms in those countries, and they never chased us around. They protected our houses and gave us shelter.”

While condemning xenophobic violence, Phosa stressed that his comments should not be interpreted as support for illegal immigration.

“I’m saying none of them is entitled to come in illegally,” he said. “All of them must come legally, and, if they have no papers, they must legalise themselves properly.”

He said the state had a responsibility to secure borders and enforce immigration laws but warned that citizens could not replace law enforcement agencies.

“This thing of sjambokking people in the streets is the most uncivilised behaviour,” he said. “None of us has the right to take the law into our own hands.”

Phosa also warned that politicians were increasingly weaponising migration anxieties for electoral gain, particularly in communities battling

unemployment, crime and economic decline.

“You don’t take a wrong stand because your opponent is using a wrong weapon against you,” he said. “You must insist on what is right all the time.”

Phosa acknowledged that frustrations over unemployment and poor economic growth were real but said hardship could not justify lawlessness or selective targeting of Africans.

“The ANC is in government, and if the economy is not growing, it must take responsibility for that,” he said.

“But we should not say that because the economy is not creating jobs, that gives us a licence to act illegally.”