Why former premier Stanley Mathabatha needed ‘to go to the mountain’ 

Former Limpopo premier Chupu Stanley Mathabatha will finally become a man at the age of 68 on July 18.

The deputy minister of land reform and rural development enrolled at an initiation school known as Komeng ya Mathabatha in Tjiane village for his journey into manhood and is expected to be out on Friday.

A source associated with the school near Lebowakgomo has already promised that Mathabatha’s status will not accord him any special treatment. The former premier will be required to mingle with other initiates as per custom.

The deputy minister, who is also the chairperson of the ANC in Limpopo, registered last Friday, a week after more than 500 initiates had already checked in.

Sources close to Mathabatha disclosed to Sunday World that his decision to undergo this rite of passage was significantly influenced by his royal lineage, as he is soon expected to assume various leadership roles. “It was imperative for him to attend initiation school, something he ought to have undertaken long ago.

“As a senior member of the royal house, he is confronted with responsibilities that cannot be fulfilled by someone who has not undergone the rites of passage required of manhood.

“Furthermore, his impending duties as a royal family member necessitate that he possess lenaka la koma, which he can only acquire through the initiation school,” remarked our source.

Notably, our reliable sources have also confirmed that Mathabatha was joined at the same koma (initiation school) by his fellow member of parliament and former Sekhukhune District mayor, Stanley Ramaila. Both are housed in a specially designated tent away from the other initiates.

An elder affiliated with the initiation school informed Sunday World that, as tradition and custom dictate, all initiates are grouped, regardless of their social standing or age.

“According to customary practices, at the conclusion of the initiation process, all initiates will apply letsoku (ochre) on the final night. Everyone undergoes the same process; even if one is attired in a suit, the po-lish will be applied regardless,” he stated.

“Then the initiates will be escorted to the royal kraal, where they will be officially welcomed by the royal council and the community at large before they return to their respective homes,” added another source.

Sunday World engaged with several members of the community near Mathabatha’s Tooseng residence.

Matsobane Phogole, 29, stated, “Yoh, this is quite shameful. So, this means Limpopo was led by someone who was not initiated.”

Daniel Petja remarked, “I see no problem with having an uninitiated leader, for at the end of the day, wisdom is what is paramount in a leader, more than anything else.”

Mmadimpho Mphahlele commented, “I am delighted for him; it is never too late in life. Why should there be a problem when we, as black individuals, undertake what is necessary according to our culture, regardless of age? It is disheartening that society does not view pursuing a university education at an advanced age as taboo, yet when it pertains to our cultural practices, it is met with disdain.”

Lefika Phogole opined, “There are aspects one cannot comprehend if they are distanced from them, particularly when they pertain to spiritual or ritualistic matters.

“People are swift to judge without considering what one might be experiencing, and I believe Mathabatha had his own reasons for choosing to ascend the mountain to attain manhood at his age.”

