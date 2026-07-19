Politics

Why Mbalula withdrew ANC candidate selection memo

By Sunday World
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Why Mbalula withdrew ANC candidate selection memo
The EFF has served ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula with a legal demand, accusing him of defamation over comments linking the party to anti-immigration protests and giving him 48 hours to apologise or face possible legal action. /ANC

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula withdrew a memo endorsing councillor candidates after regional leaders revolted against what they viewed as Luthuli House interference – a version the party’s national office disputes.

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  • ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula withdrew a memo endorsing councillor candidates after regional leaders protested, viewing it as interference by Luthuli House in candidate selection.
  • The original memo instructed respecting community-selected candidates over branch picks and threatened expulsion for tampering, causing backlash from lower ANC structures fearing centralization of power.
  • Mbalula’s national office denies the withdrawal was due to backlash, saying it was to clarify candidate selection procedures and the relationship between community meetings and branch general meetings (BGMs).
  • Insiders reveal the memo was intended to address concerns about some branches and regions disregarding community picks or imposing proxies, but some regions misinterpreted the instructions.
  • Veterans warn that ignoring community-selected candidates risks alienating grassroots supporters and could lead to the ANC losing local elections and municipalities.

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