Why Mbalula withdrew ANC candidate selection memo

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula withdrew a memo endorsing councillor candidates after regional leaders revolted against what they viewed as Luthuli House interference – a version the party’s national office disputes.
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- ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula withdrew a memo endorsing councillor candidates after regional leaders protested, viewing it as interference by Luthuli House in candidate selection.
- The original memo instructed respecting community-selected candidates over branch picks and threatened expulsion for tampering, causing backlash from lower ANC structures fearing centralization of power.
- Mbalula’s national office denies the withdrawal was due to backlash, saying it was to clarify candidate selection procedures and the relationship between community meetings and branch general meetings (BGMs).
- Insiders reveal the memo was intended to address concerns about some branches and regions disregarding community picks or imposing proxies, but some regions misinterpreted the instructions.
- Veterans warn that ignoring community-selected candidates risks alienating grassroots supporters and could lead to the ANC losing local elections and municipalities.