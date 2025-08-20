Why Minister Patricia de Lille dissolved SA Tourism board

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has dissolved the South African Tourism Board with immediate effect.

De Lille informed the board members of her decision on Tuesday following consideration of their written responses to explain why the board should not be dissolved.

De Lille’s spokesperson Aldrin Sampear explained that the members had written to her on August 14. However, they failed to deal with the issue of whether the special meeting held on August 1 was lawful.

Special board meeting was unlawful

The legal advice received by De Lille revealed that the special meeting was unlawful.

“Section 18(2) of the Act empowers only the board chairperson to convene a special board meeting. This exclusive power given to the chairperson of the board is further confirmed by clause 9.1.2 of board charter. It was adopted on 16 April 2024.

“As of 01 August 2025, the board had no chairperson to lawfully convene a special board meeting. This following the resignation of Professor Gregory Davids the day before (31 July 2025). But this notwithstanding, the board elected to convene a special board meeting. And in doing so, the board acted unlawfully and ultra vires its powers,” said Sampear.

Sampear said De Lille had previously warned the board about the importance of following correct procedures. She had raised this issue in two meetings on July 4 and 13.

The board responded on July 22. It said: “Enhancements have and will ensure that all meetings are properly constituted, chaired, and documented…”

De Lille will now begin the process of appointing a new board and will invite nominations of eligible persons. In the meantime, she will appoint one or more people to manage the board’s affairs.

Ongoing Tourism programmes unaffected

“The minister assures South Africans and the tourism sector that these developments will not derail the ongoing programmes, including SA Tourism’s collaboration with the Tourism Business Council of South Africa, to deliver a successful G20 Summit.

“Yesterday, 19 August 2025, the minister communicated her commitment to the TBCSA and other industry stakeholders to lead the implementation of the Tourism Growth Partnership Plan,” said Sampear.

He also confirmed that the Tourism Investment Summit will take place on September 10 in Cape Town.

The summit will showcase bankable projects to investors. It will be attended by tourism ministers from G20 states as well as delegates from the World Travel and Trade Council.

Sampear added that the government’s priorities continue to guide the department’s work. These are inclusive growth and job creation, reducing poverty, and building a capable and ethical state.

DA criticises move

DA member of parliament Haseena Ismail, who is the party’s tourism spokesperson, last week called on De Lille to urgently account to parliament following the precautionary suspension of SA Tourism CEO, Nombulelo Guliwe.

“Instead of focusing on the serious allegations against the CEO, the minister has focused on whether the board had the authority to suspend her without a chairperson, a distraction that risks letting the CEO off the hook,” said Ismael.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content