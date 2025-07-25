Why MK Party wants secret ballot on Cyril Ramaphosa no-confidence vote

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has requested a secret ballot for a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The motion, submitted on Tuesday under Section 102(2) of South Africa’s Constitution, has sparked significant political debate.

On Thursday, Dr John Hlophe, who is MKP’s deputy president and parliamentary leader, penned a letter requesting the speaker of parliament, emphasising the importance of a secret ballot to safeguard MPs’ freedom to vote according to their conscience.

This aims to protect MPs

Hlophe stated that the request for a secret ballot has been submitted in line with Rule 129 of the National Assembly’s Rules.

He further highlighted the need to protect MPs from intimidation and ensure a fair voting process.

“A secret ballot is essential to protect our MPs from any form of intimidation or reprisal. This motion is a critical moment for our democracy. And every MP must be free to vote without fear,” said Hlophe.

The MK Party’s request references the 2017 Constitutional Court ruling in United Democratic Movement [UDM] and the speaker of the National Assembly, which affirmed the speaker’s discretion to allow a secret ballot in such votes.

“The Constitutional Court has made it clear that a secret ballot upholds the integrity of our democratic process. We trust the speaker will honour this precedent,” Hlophe added.

Integrity of the voting process

According to Hlophe, a secret ballot will ensure the integrity of the voting process and reflect the true will of Parliament.

“This is about more than just procedure. It’s about ensuring that the outcome of this vote genuinely represents the conscience of our elected representatives.”

Additionally, he expressed confidence in the speaker’s commitment to democratic principles.

“We trust that the Speaker will act in the best interests of our democracy and ensure a process that is both fair and transparent.”

Speaker yet to respond

The speaker’s office has yet to respond to the request.

The motion of no confidence comes amid growing political tensions. With the MK Party raising concerns about President Ramaphosa’s leadership.

The National Assembly is expected to schedule the vote in the coming weeks. And all eyes will be on the Speaker’s ruling on the secret ballot request.

ALSO READ: Cyril Ramaphosa, resign now, arrest all implicated by Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi- MKP

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content