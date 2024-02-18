Why Public Protector rejects Mkhwebane’s R10m gratuity

Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka’s decision to not entertain her predecessor’s demands for the payout of her gratuity benefits totalling R10-million was informed by a legal opinion she received from a Gauteng law firm.

Sunday World has seen the legal opinion dated February 10, in which Salijee Govender Van De Merwe Inc wrote to Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s lawyers, saying the gratuity request was misplaced.

According to the opinion, Mkhwebane cannot be paid the money because she left office through an impeachment process. The law firm states Mkhwebane wrote to them demanding that Gcaleka release her gratuity as contained in her conditions of service or state why she could not do so. Consequently, they advised Gcaleka that nothing was due to Mkhwebane.

