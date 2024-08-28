Will ActionSA, ANC coalition put Tshwane mayor on Brink of exit?

ActionSA remains resolute in pursuing its coalition plans with the ANC as the Herman Mashaba-led party targets the mayoral position of the City of Tshwane.

Sunday World understands that the two parties are planning a deal that will reflect a vice versa arrangement in the top echelons of the Johannesburg council.

ActionSA is gunning for the mayoral position. This while the ANC would sit on the benches that would hold them accountable in the legislature.

ActionSA talking to FF Plus

As it stands, ActionSA is reviewing its position in the multi-party coalition. They met with their ground forces, who confirmed that they wanted a divorce from their marriage with the DA.

According to a source, ActionSA will not rope the EFF into the talks. This is because ActionSA is currently in coalition talks with the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) .

However, Grandi Theunissen, City of Tshwane FF Plus caucus leader, said they were willing to remain in the coalition with the DA. He said service delivery was effective in the city.

Theunissen said the coalition agreement signed by all parties involved had a dispute resolution mechanism. This mechanism has managed to settle all previous disputes.

He said the coalition management committee (CMC), comprising the leaderships of all parties involved, would discuss the dispute and often resolve it on the spot.

FF Plus wishes to stay on with DA

“Freedom Front Plus is fully committed to continuation of the coalition in Tshwane. I think as Freedom Front, we have also contributed to a lot of positive measures to be taken in the city. And I also have the blessing of the national leadership in this regard,” Theunissen said.

He said there was no unresolved dispute on the table, not even from ActionSA. However, he said, ActionSA recently disclosed unhappiness with the coalition.

“If there is any reason for ActionSA to withdraw, I call upon them. Come forth, use our dispute mechanism,” he said.

Brink said it was shocking that ActionSA wanted him out of position. This after driving meaningful projects with an ActionSA deputy mayor, Nasiphi Moyo.

He said he has met with the leaders of the party on several occasions. And he was willing to continue the meetings to discuss what it is that made them unhappy. As well as how it can be resolved.

Brink optimistic that he will survive attempt to oust him

Brink stressed that there was no need to terminate their agreement. He added that he would keep engaging with the party’s leadership on this matter.

The Tshwane mayor noted that the motion of no confidence against him, which was brought last month, has resurfaced. This suggests that progress is being made in bettering lives of Tshwane residents.

“In a month nothing fundamentally has changed. However, we find ourselves in a speculation. National party leaders making statements and significant doubts about the commitment of … ActionSA.

ActionSA reviewing position in coalition

“What I want us to achieve is to say ‘let us preserve the progress that we have made’. There’s still a lot of uncertainty about what exactly is going to happen with the motion of no confidence. What is going to happen in the future,” said Brink.

Funzi Ngobeni, ActionSA Gauteng chairperson, stated that they had declined an invitation from the CMC for a briefing. This as they are reviewing their position in the coalition.

He asserted that it was their actions that ensured the delivery of several projects. This is including safe drinking water to Hammanskraal.

