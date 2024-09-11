Will Luthuli House have balls to swing axe at Gauteng ANC?

“That is not the main issue,” ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said this week as he continued to spin the wheel on the party’s political fortune.

But the lobby for Luthuli House to disband the Gauteng ANC is well underway.

It stems from dissatisfaction with the province’s recent electoral performance and failure to form a government with the DA, unlike the national government.

A liberal clique both inside and outside the ANC, as well as those hedging their bets on who President Cyril Ramaphosa’s successor will be and how they should position themselves, are leading the campaign.

Mbalula’s comments offered a sense of how the political winds may blow.

The Gauteng ANC’s point of view has been that several issues contributed to the loss of electoral support.

Crime among issues to blame

These include power cuts, infrastructure vandalism, water crises, and crime-infested buildings.

The constant disruptions in the electricity supply significantly impacted residents’ daily lives and businesses.

It also undermined the ANC’s ability to provide effective governance, as power outages hindered the proper functioning of essential services and infrastructure.

The destruction and looting of public property, including infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and schools, frustrated the ANC’s efforts to maintain and improve service delivery.

The vandalism not only hindered economic growth but also tarnished the party’s image as an effective custodian of public resources.

Gauteng also faced significant challenges in providing adequate and reliable access to clean water, which affected both urban and rural communities.

The lack of proper water supply compromised public health and affected agricultural productivity, further eroding the ANC’s support base.

And then there are the crime-infested abandoned buildings in Johannesburg, particularly in areas like Soweto.

The presence of crime in these areas created a sense of insecurity among residents, further eroding the ANC’s support.

The party’s inability to address crime and create a sense of safety undermined its ability to provide effective governance and address the concerns and welfare of its residents.

Mbalula acknowledged all of that. But he was not satisfied.

Weaker structures

“ANC squabbles; factionalism is a big problem wherein we did not pull through as a unit and as a force in terms of the targets we have set for ourselves,” he said.

“We know where we are going. The question is, we need to ascertain without a blame game. And then disbandment is not the only solution, in terms of what needs to happen.

“You use words like reconfiguration and all of that, but the reality of the matter is that you take decisions based on what has been reported and also your own conclusion about what is really happening on the ground and what needs to happen.”

He continued: “So on the basis of that, you can as well arrive at the decision. Now we need to change leadership … But that is not the main issue. That is not the first and only solution on the table.

“There are many things that you need to do, like strengthen structures and branches. We went into this election with weaker structures.”

But is this entirely true?

A cursory observation of the health ANC structures in Gauteng suggests that only Ekurhuleni had serious problems when disputes were taken to court and an interim structure was put in place to run the show.

The other regions, Johannesburg, Tshwane, Sedibeng, and West Rand, seemed relatively stable. So why would Mbalula get it so wrong?

He highlighted internal problems, including squabbles and factionalism, which hinder collective effort and goal achievement.

He emphasised understanding the situation without resorting to blame.

Strengthening branches is critical

He argues that disbandment of the provincial ANC is not the sole solution. Comprehensive reports and ground realities should instead inform decisions.

This approach underscores the importance of data-driven decision-making and situational awareness in political strategy. That would be the most ideal route to take.

Mbalula also hinted that changing leadership could be an option but insisted that it should not be the primary focus.

According to him, strengthening structures and branches is more critical.

This perspective reinforces that organisational resilience and grassroots empowerment are key to sustained political success.

Indeed, the emphasis on data-driven decisions and ground-level insights ensures that any proposed changes are rooted in reality rather than reactionary impulses.

Leadership changes might provide quick fixes but are insufficient without robust organisational foundations.

