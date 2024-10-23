Women’s league slams ‘assault’ of North West municipality speaker

The provincial task team of the ANC Women’s League in the North West has condemned an incident where the speaker of the Moses Kotane Local Municipality was thrown out by bouncers.

The ANC Women’s League accused the bouncers of assaulting the council speaker, Gugu Mtshali. This happened in an altercation during a council meeting on Tuesday.

Video clip viral on social media

A video clip has gone viral on social media, showing the clash during a council meeting. Mtshali was seen on the video opposing or stopping the proceedings. Later, bouncers were called in and forcefully removed her from the meeting.

Details of what might have led to the incident are still sketchy. But several councillors in the municipality claim that Mtshali was trying to stop a corrupt activity linked to the VBS Mutual Bank.

The ANC Women’s League PTT Coordinator, Nombuyiselo Adoons, addressed the media on Wednesday. She said the act was unacceptable.

“This unfortunate conduct of gender-based violence undermines the values and principles the ANC stands for. It reverses the gains we have made as a country in the struggle against [inequality] and patriarchy in the 30 years of freedom.

“It is a shame to the women of this country. When they have to celebrate a revolutionary heroine of our struggle Mama Albertina Sisulu, who was born on the 21st of October 1918. We have to observe women being man-handled in Moses Kotane Municipality,” she said.

ANCWL concerned about prejudice, injustice against women

Adoons said as the provincial ANCWL, they have a huge concern. They have observed with concern the “ongoing injustice and prejudice against women deployed in strategic positions”.

“The situation in the Moses Kotane ANC Caucus started with the removal of cde Carol Motshabi. She was a chief whip, and was removed only to be replaced by a male.

“The PTT has received complaints from female deployees of the ANC on the abuse they are subjected to. This in reference to their respective deployment in the province.

“To this end we will contribute to the process initiated by the National Executive Committee of the ANCWL. It… resolved to develop measures that are aimed at preventing the unfair removal of female comrades. Those deployed in the Legislative organs of the state,” she said.

North West ANCWL wants mother body to intervene

The North West ANC Women’s League has called on the ANC Leadership in the province to urgently intervene. To protect women’s rights, and decisively deal with ill-discipline within its ranks across all municipalities.

Spokesperson for the Moses Kotane Local Municipality Berlina Lekgethwane would not comment on the matter. She said all enquiries must be directed to the ANC.

