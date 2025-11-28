Wrap: Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s testimony closes off Ad Hoc committee for the year

Parliament’s Ad Hoc committee investigating allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has closed its hearings for the year.

This ended in a turbulent stretch marked by conflicting statements, dramatic confrontations and extraordinary scenes at Kgosi Mampuru prison, where alleged drug cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala is detained.

The committee, tasked with probing claims of corruption, political interference and criminal infiltration within the South African Police Service (SAPS), will resume its work in early 2026. The final days of hearings have left MPs and the public with even more questions than answers.

Intense prison environment

The prison environment added its own intensity to the proceedings. Everyone arriving for the hearings was met with rigorous security checks. Vehicles were not allowed inside the yard, forcing everyone to leave their cars outside. They then had to board a prison transport bus for the short trip to the hearing venue.

Guests were required to go through two separate bag searches and a full body scan that left many visibly shaken by the level of scrutiny. Guards stood at every corner. Their presence made it clear that no risks would be taken with a witness considered central to the committee’s investigation.

When Matlala finally appeared, the seriousness of the moment deepened. He was brought into the room with his legs chained. The chain was clearly visible from his waist down to his feet. Every movement he made produced a metallic rattle, adding a hard, cold edge to the already tense atmosphere.

It was in this setting that was uncomfortable, controlled and full of symbolism, that some of the year’s most dramatic testimonies unfolded.

Threw Cele under the bus

Matlala launched into explosive claims during his testimony. He accused former Police Minister Bheki Cele of lying under oath when he was called in. Matlala further called him an “extortionist” and described alleged information peddler Brown Mogotsi as a “con artist”.

He explained that Cele demanded a R1-million bribe from him. This was for helping him get back his guns seized from the December 6, 2024 raid at his house. Police were looking for abducted farmer Jerry Boshoga during the raid.

However, he admitted to only giving Cele R500, 000. This was separated in R300, 000 first payment and R200 000 second payment delivered cash in a Woolworths shopping bag. He further pampered him with free penthouse stays and VIP escort to a wedding.

This contradicted Cele’s testimony that he only assisted Matlala in exchange for information.

He again told the committee that he was arrested only after he stopped making payments to Cele.

Political Killings Task Team

Matlala denied having anything to do with the disbanding of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT). And he questioned the authenticity of WhatsApp messages linking him to Mogotsi.

The messages indicate that Mogotsi had sent him suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s letter of directives. It called for the disbandment of the PKTT. Mogotsi claimed in the messages that this was the team that raided his house on December 6, 2024.

This information has been at the centre of investigations in the committee, as they linked Mchunu to the alleged organised crime leader. Mkhwanazi had testified that the team was almost disbanded to protect these criminals.

Matlala is also a suspect into Boshoga’s disappearance. When asked to relay a message to Lilly Boshoga, Boshoga’s mother, he said: “Actually, your son was like a young brother to me.”

When asked to relay a message to the kidnappers, Matlala said it is not good for people to sleep when they do not know the whereabouts of their loved ones.

Address to Boshoga kidnappers

“What we need now is closure, whether they have him — they must just release him because he is diabetic. I don’t think wherever he is, he is in good health. If they did something to him, still, let them give us a sign somewhere. To at least have closure,” said Matlala.

Former Police Minister Bheki Cele arrived in Parliament with his usual confidence. But his testimony left many scratching their heads. He insisted that the R360-million SAPS health contract held by Matlala’s company was cancelled because of irregularities.

He also said Matlala had spoken to him about political funding linked to senior figures, including Mchunu.

Cele repeatedly rejected claims that he was close to Matlala. He said any meetings between them were coincidental. Even though he had previously stayed in Matlala’s luxury penthouse. When questioned about making 10 unanswered calls to Matlala just days before his arrest, Cele refused to explain.

Matlala, however, explained that he ignored the calls when Cele demanded more money.

