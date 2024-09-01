BREAKING | Xiluva leader Bongani Baloyi to join MKP

Xiluva leader and former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi is set to join the Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party this week, Sunday World has learnt.

Baloyi is set to make the big announcement this week on Wednesday, said our informants who are close to him.

He will be following in the footsteps of former EFF deputy president and founder Floyd Shivambu and SA Rainbow Alliance leader Colleen Makhubele, who recently ditched their parties for the eight-month-old MK Party.

Move driven by unimpressive election results

According to our sources, Baloyi took the decision following unimpressive electoral showing in the May 29 elections.

“The man is going to convene a media briefing on Wednesday and announce that he is joining MKP, it is a done decision,” said our mole.

Called for comment, Baloyi did not deny but instead said “there will be a big announcement by Xiluva this week, but I cannot say what it is, it will all be revealed on the day”.

Baloyi is known as the poster boy for clean governance following his impressive stint as Midvaal, mayor, which achieved clean audits throughout his rein.

After an exodus of black leaders from the DA, Baloyi went on to join ActionSA. However, following irreconcilable differences with party leadership, Baloyi left after a year to form his own party, Xiluva.

Recently, EFF leader Julius Malema revealed that the EFF had tried to recruit Baloyi into the red berets ranks but failed.

Another source said the elections outcome had forced Baloyi to do a deep introspection and reflect about his political future, which he decided would be bright if he joined MKP.

“Remember Xiluva was also big on the talk of returning power to traditional leaders, which happens to be among the key pillars of the MKP, so he is joining a party that resonates with an ideology he already espouses.”

