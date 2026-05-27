Xolani Khumalo vows to deal with foreign-owned spaza shops if elected mayor

Former Sizok’thola presenter and ActionSA’s Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo has thrown his weight behind growing calls for South Africans to reclaim control of township spaza shops, promising a sweeping audit of foreign-owned businesses if he wins November’s local government elections.

The political stance comes amid rising anti-illegal immigration sentiment across parts of South Africa and growing support for campaigns demanding tougher action against undocumented migrants and foreign-owned businesses operating unlawfully.

‘South Africans sidelined in spaza sector’

During a campaign tour of Germiston on Wednesday, Khumalo, now an Ekurhuleni municipality councillor, said township residents were demanding ownership of local economic opportunities and accused government of allowing South Africans to be sidelined in the spaza sector.

“South Africans are demanding to take back ownership of their township economy,” Khumalo said.

He pointed to businesses such as Monice Grill Heart, Leondale Cellular Internet Café, Something Meaty, Myeza Fast Food and Tshabalala Tuck Shop as examples of South Africans succeeding despite what he described as an uneven playing field.

Khumalo argued that local entrepreneurs were being pushed out of the sector, calling on government to regulate the industry in favour of South African citizens.

“This is not empty rhetoric. The demand to reserve the spaza shop sector for South Africans is being driven by South African business owners themselves,” he said.

‘Intimidation must end’

The ActionSA candidate said stories of local business owners being intimidated by competitors had become common and insisted that no South African should fear opening a business in their own community.

“I have heard too many horrifying accounts of South African entrepreneurs being threatened and forced out of business in their own country and this cannot stand,” he said.

Khumalo said ActionSA’s proposed #Spaza4Locals Reserved Sectors Bill sought to reserve the spaza shop industry exclusively for South Africans.

“For ActionSA, this is not just policy, it is a national mission to build a fair and prosperous South Africa where the township economy works for South Africans first,” he said.

Khumalo promises spaza shop audit

In one of his strongest election promises yet, Khumalo said his first act as mayor would be to conduct a comprehensive audit of every foreign-owned spaza shop operating in Ekurhuleni.

“When I take office as mayor this November, cleaning up the spaza sector will be non-negotiable. My first order will be a full audit of every foreign-owned spaza shop in Ekurhuleni,” he said.

Khumalo also warned that South Africans found to have illegally fronted businesses for foreign nationals would face prosecution.

“If we find South Africans who sold their identities and committed fraud to front these businesses, they will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” he said.

The remarks are likely to intensify debate over immigration, informal trade and economic participation in townships, issues that have become increasingly prominent ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

The comments also place Khumalo squarely within a growing political constituency demanding stricter enforcement of immigration and business laws, as parties compete to win support from frustrated township entrepreneurs who argue they have been locked out of sectors traditionally dominated by small local traders.

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