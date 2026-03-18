‘Xolile George didn’t inflate his salary, appointment above board,’ says parliament

Parliament has moved to shut down allegations that its administrative head, Xolile George, irregularly secured his job and inflated his salary, declaring the matter settled after finding no wrongdoing in the appointment or remuneration process.

On Wednesday morning, the joint standing committee on the financial management of parliament said it had fully examined claims that the secretary to parliament’s recruitment was manipulated, his pay package improperly increased, and that he benefited from overlapping income during his transition from the South African Local Government Association (Salga).

Following weeks of public scrutiny and political pressure, co-chairperson Sanny Ndhlovu declared that the facts refuted the accusations.

“We have formally and comprehensively considered these matters and are satisfied that due process was followed at every stage of the recruitment and appointment process,” Ndhlovu said.

She added that the salary package was not thumb-sucked but grounded in an independent process.

“The remuneration determination was not arbitrary, but the outcome of an independently conducted and formally procured benchmarking process.”

Central to the controversy were claims that George may have influenced his salary or benefited from irregular adjustments. Ndhlovu rejected this outright.

“It must be stated unequivocally that the secretary to parliament does not have the authority to determine or adjust his salary,” she said. “Any suggestion that Mr George increased his own salary is false and misleading.”

No irregularities identified

The committee also relied on findings by the auditor-general, which reviewed the matter as part of its 2023/2024 audit of parliament.

“The auditor-general formally concluded that no irregularities were identified,” Ndhlovu said, stressing that these findings formed part of parliament’s audited financial statements.

Regarding the recruitment process, she said the position was advertised twice and subjected to a formal shortlisting process before a policy-compliant executive search was initiated.

“The final selection process involved a multi-party parliamentary panel and external governance experts, ensuring independence and institutional credibility,” Ndhlovu said.

George’s appointment was ultimately approved through a formal resolution of Parliament.

The committee also addressed claims of overlapping remuneration during his transition from Salga, saying formal arrangements were in place to ensure continuity and did not amount to irregular expenditure.

While acknowledging the role of political parties and the public in raising concerns, Ndhlovu warned against what she described as persistent distortion of facts.

Having concluded its oversight, the committee said it supports the continuation of George’s contract and considers the matter “fully ventilated, conclusively addressed and definitively settled”.

DA lodges formal complaint

Meanwhile, Sunday World previously reported that the DA has lodged a formal complaint with the public protector over the appointment and remuneration of the secretary to parliament, Xolile George.

A controversy arose when public protector Kholeka Gcaleka disclosed a conflict of interest in relation to George, forcing her to recuse herself from the matter.

She disclosed the relationship after the DA complained about an 88% increase in George’s salary.

Public protector’s acting spokesperson Ndile Msoki said the office had acted within the law and that safeguards were in place.

“Advocate Gcaleka has proactively recused herself from any involvement in the handling of the complaint or in any decisions arising from it,” he said.

He confirmed that the matter is now being handled by deputy public protector Adv. Dinkie Dube, stressing that the recusal was meant to protect institutional credibility.

The DA, however, maintains that the recusal does not resolve deeper governance concerns and insists that only an independent probe can restore public confidence.

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