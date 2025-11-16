Zikalala slams ‘dark forces’ pushing to oust Ramaphosa

ANC Veterans League president Snuki Zikalala has come out strongly against what he

describes as covert and divisive attempts to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa from office, insisting that the party leader must be allowed to complete his current term.

His remarks follow growing speculation within party structures and a controversial letter circulated among senior ANC members in the Eastern Cape, stating that Ramaphosa should be removed, and the national executive committee should be disbanded and replaced with a national task team led by former president Thabo Mbeki.

Speaking on behalf of the Veterans’ League, Zikalala said the organization rejects any attempts to destabilise the governing party through secretive campaigns and informal lobbying aimed at unseating the president.

He emphasized that such conduct is not only damaging to the organization but also goes against the values the Veterans League seeks to uphold.

“We as the Veterans League, condemn such devious activities in ANC meetings because they divide the organisation.”

“We would not advise veterans to be involved in divisive activities. We, as the league, are behind the president, and, as far as we are concerned, he must finish his term,” Zikalala said.

His comments come in the wake of a letter shared on the Eastern Cape provincial executive committee WhatsApp group by provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane.

The matter later surfaced at the Veterans League’s political education gathering in Eastern Cape, a session attended by Mbeki two weeks ago. According to Zikalala, the letter was raised during the meeting, with suggestions that the political school lectures associated with Mbeki were being used to undermine Ramaphosa’s leadership.

He categorically dismissed this suggestion, stating that the Veterans League has no involvement in such activities.

“It was mentioned in the meeting of the Veterans League,” he explained.

“It was a letter saying that these lectures of the political school of Mbeki are meant to remove the president. We are saying we are not involved and will not take part in it.”

Zikalala said he does not know who initiated or circulated the letter, but warned that the league would not align itself with individuals or factions he described as “dark forces” attempting to sow discord within the ANC.

“We are not going to align with dark forces who want to destabilise the ANC and cause disunity,” he said. Zikalala also addressed media reports suggesting that Ramaphosa was

preparing to step down after South Africa hands over the G20 presidency to the United States next month.

He said the president had not communicated any such intention and that the

rumours appeared to stem solely from unnamed sources.

“We are reading about this in the media because the president has not said so. There are people who are peddling malicious rumours all the time. They want to make a mountain out of a molehill. The president has not pronounced it, and neither has it been discussed in the national working committee or national executive committee.”

Zikalala insisted that the letter was an isolated incident and urged its author to reveal themselves and clarify their motives.

“We believe it is an isolated incident, and we do not know the person who wrote it. They must come out clearly and tell us what their aim and objectives are.”

Commenting on speculation about tension between Ramaphosa and Mbeki, Zikalala dismissed such claims. He said Mbeki participates fully in NEC meetings and often raises issues in a critical but constructive manner.

“He raises issues critically within the NEC, not in a manner that undermines President Cyril Ramaphosa, but sharply as a comrade,” he said.

Turning to the ANC’s succession debate, Zikalala warned against suggestions that the party could hold an uncontested elective conference, despite infighting and factions usually marring ANC conferences.

He instead believes that democratic principles demand that those who wish to stand for leadership positions be allowed to lobby.

“Why should we have an uncontested conference? Wenbelieve in democracy. If individuals want to stand, let them campaign.”