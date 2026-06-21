Zille faces hard questions on Joburg, migration

DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille has warned against turning the city’s migration crisis into a platform for violence.
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https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille has warned against turning the city’s migration crisis into a platform for violence.
- To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
- https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Staff Writer.