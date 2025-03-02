Zizi Kodwa demoted, Godlimpi promoted as Mbalula reshuffles subcommittees

ANC administration boss Fikile “Vutha” Mbalula has reshuffled the national executive committee (NEC) subcommittees as well as deployments to provinces.

In doing so, the biggest casualty appears to have been Zizi Kodwa who has been removed as Convenor of NEC deployees to ANC’s biggest province in membership, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Kodwa was replaced with Dickson Masemola in the recently reconfigured KZN which is firmly in the hands of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s men in Jeff Radebe and Mike Mabuyakhulu as Convenor and Coordinator of the KZN provincial task team respectively.

While Kodwa was demoted, rising political star Zuko Godlimpi has been promoted to become the new Chairperson of the all-important Economic Transformation Committee (ETC).

Nkhensani Kubayi, who has been replaced by Godlimpi as the ETC chair is now Convenor of NEC deployees in the strategic Limpopo province where ANC enjoys the biggest electoral support.

Overzealous Pemmy Majodina has also been removed as Convenor of NEC deployees in Gauteng in favour of ambitious Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

Kodwa has been shipped to the far-flung and unimportant Northern Cape as an ordinary NEC deployee in a province to be convened by Lindiwe Ntshalintshali.

The removal of Kodwa sets the stage for an epic battle with Mbalula after the two fell out since last year.

The two former close allies who ran the ANC Youth League like a tight ship when Mbalula was President of the young lions are now fierce rivals.

It is said that Kodwa blamed Mbalula among people who had a hand in his arrest and prosecution for alleged corruption, which charges were later withdrawn.

Mbalula has denied this on several occasions but appears to have hit back by removing his former confidante from the KZN deployment.

Kodwa has long moved on from Mbalula and now aligns with the so-called “Alex Mafia grouping” of ANC bigwigs who support deputy president Paul Mashatile for the ANC top job in 2027.

Another strategic ANC province, the Eastern Cape, will have it’s NEC deployees convened by quiet yet sharp political strategist Dr Joe Phaahla.

