Zuma appoints Limba as new MK Party treasurer-general

Jacob Zuma, the leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, has named Fanyana Limba as the party’s new treasurer-general.

Limba will assume the position immediately after renowned finance scholar Thanti Mthanti stepped down recently.

According to a media statement, Zuma made the appointment in line with the MK Party constitution and after consulting with national officials.

The decision, according to MK Party President Magasela Mzobe, is intended to fortify the party and guarantee prudent financial management.

“The president has expressed the utmost faith and confidence in commander Limba to execute this task with diligence and a revolutionary conscience, guided by the uMkhonto weSizwe Party constitution and its values and principles,” said Mzobe.

Party members have been urged to welcome and support Limba.

In a January letter to Zuma and the party’s national high command, Mthanti gave reasons for his resignation from the post, pointing to obligations both personal and professional.

Letter of resignation

“After much reflection, I have concluded that stepping down from my roles — treasurer-general of the MK Party, convenor of high command deployees in the Western Cape, and chair of the communications subcommittee — is in the best interest of the organisation,” Mthanti wrote.

“This decision is driven by the need to balance my personal responsibilities and the demands of my professional commitments.

“I firmly believe that the MK Party requires a full-time treasurer-general to lead it effectively through this pivotal phase of its growth.”

At the time, he emphasised that he would remain a regular member of the party’s national high command and would provide support in any manner that was needed.

Mthanti’s primary fields are finance and entrepreneurship.

Sunday World reported previously that Mthanti is a senior lecturer at the University of Cape Town’s graduate school of business.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content