Zuma threatens daughter Duduzile with expulsion from MKP

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) leader Jacob Zuma has threatened to cancel Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s party membership if she does not issue immediate apologies to the MKP and its structures.

This after Duduzile, the daughter of Zuma, went on a tirade in a statement posted on social media, hurling expletives directed at MKP’s secretary general Floyd Shivambu.

She shared a Shivambu and captioned it: “Floyd I’m Not Scared Of YOU!!! Tell Your Minions To F*** OFF … Bloody Mafikizolos”.

This was followed by other posts which read: “F*** you Floyd” and “worst thing that happened to MK”. Duduzile also shared that she might be expelled but she was okay with it.

The former head of state, Zuma, condemned the posts as a violation of the party’s strict disciplinary code of conduct.

He described the social media posts as insulting and disrespectful towards Shivambu as the party’s secretary-general.

Zuma described it as divisive, denigrating, and offensive and further emphasised that such behaviour directly contradicts the values of unity, respect, and discipline that form the foundation of MK Party’s mission.

“Commander Duduzile Zuma must issue an unconditional public apology to the secretary general, the president, members, supporters of uMkhonto weSizwe, and all the people of South Africa.

“She must also extend formal apologies to all structures she serves in or leads, including the Southern Caucus of the Pan-African Parliament,” said Zuma.

He emphasised that MK Party operates under a strict set of principles that demand full adherence to its Constitution and Code of Conduct.

“Failure to comply with this directive will result in immediate consequences, including the summary termination of Commander Duduzile Zuma’s membership in uMkhonto weSizwe Party and her recall from all Party responsibilities.

“uMkhonto weSizwe Party is a movement of the people, grounded in maximum discipline and strict adherence to the Disciplinary Code of Conduct. No member, regardless of position, is above the Constitution of uMkhonto weSizwe,” said Zuma.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content