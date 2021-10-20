VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Breaking News

Zuma to lay criminal charges against Adv Billy Downer

By Nompilo Zulu
Jacob Zuma. PICTURE: GCIS

Johannesburg – On Thursday, 21 October 2021, the Jacob G Zuma Foundation will be briefing the media outside the South African Police Service station in Pietermaritzburg.

Former President Jacob Zuma will be laying criminal charges against Advocate Billy Downer for his admitted conduct in breach of sections 41(6) and 41(7) of the NPA Act, the foundation has announced.

Jacob G Zuma Foundation Spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi said the charges are a result of ” admitted irregularities as were tabled in court on September 22″.

 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.