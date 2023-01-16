Zuma vs Ramaphosa: High court grants president urgent interdict

Gauteng deputy judge president Roland Sutherland has granted President Cyril Ramaphosa an interdict to halt private prosecution by former president Jacob Zuma.

This after the high court in Johannesburg reserved its judgment in the civil matter which was heard by a full bench on Thursday last week.

Sutherland said a prima-facie case of personal rights and personal freedom has been violated, suggesting that the urgency of the matter was self-created.

“It is for this reasons that we ordered the issue on the following terms: One, the application is urgent, and the ordinary forms and service provided for the uniform rules of court are dispensed with.

“Two, pending the final determination of part B, the first responded is interdicted from taking any further steps to give effect from the nolle prosequi certificate of 21 November 2022 and 6 June 2022, and the summons issued by the registrar of the 15th and the 21st of December 2022 or to pursue private prosecution case number 59 77 2 of 2022 against the applicant in any way.

“Three, the cost occasion by this urgent application shall be reserved. Four of the parties’ representatives are directed to immediately approach the offices of the deputy judge president of Johannesburg to arrange a case management meeting to set an agreed date for the hearing of part B.”

The judgment means Ramaphosa will not have to appear in court on Thursday.

Ramaphosa approached the high court seeking an urgent interdict of former president Zuma’s private prosecution, in which the former statesman is accusing him of being an “accessory” in the Zuma versus Karyn Maughan and Billy Downer matter.

