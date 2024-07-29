Zuma wanted a movie – Mbalula confirms ex-president’s expulsion

Fikile Mbalula, the secretary general of the ANC, has confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma has been expelled from the African National Congress (ANC).

This follows the recent decisions made in the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) hearings regarding the cases against Zuma.

On Sunday evening, the NDC verdict document was leaked, confirming Zuma’s fate.

Zuma has received the verdict

At a media briefing held at Johannesburg’s Luthuli House on Monday, Mbalula stated that they wished to officially document that the charged Zuma member has received the verdict as necessary.

“Item 40 of Annexure 3 to the ANC constitution provides that the Disciplinary Committee shall, in writing, report the outcome to the secretary general or relevant provincial secretary and then publicly announce its finding,” said Mbalula.

According to Mbalula, the NDC Chairperson, Enver Surty, wrote to his office, providing the ANC with the verdict.

“The outcome relating to the matter of the ANC vs Zuma was received on July 28, 2024 (Sunday). We hereby quote from the verdict.

“The charged member is expelled from the ANC. The charged member has the right to appeal to the National Disciplinary Committee of Appeal within 21 days.”

In the NDC, Zuma was charged with two offences: breaking regulation 25.17.13 and neglecting to abide by rule 25.17.17(4). Because he headed and advocated for the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party in opposition to the ANC, he was found guilty

He said that Zuma’s supporters went to the Luthuli house for the disciplinary hearing. This was despite being informed that it was going to be virtual last week.

Zuma failed to defend himself

“He failed to go and defend himself there. When we told them that the disciplinary hearing would be virtually, they still came here to show that Jacob Zuma wanted a movie.

“Most people feel like this is long overdue. It is not the first time that the ANC expels members; in the 90s, Bantu Holomisa was expelled from the ANC; others made our job easy and left on their own.

“Jacob Zuma having been president is what is new out of this experience; we have never had a president like this; it shows you that the roof is coming down,” he added.

He said Zuma teamed up with Ace Magashule, who is the ex-secretary general of the African National Congress, in the recent general elections. However, Zuma’s party yielded results, while Magashule’s underperformed.

“It was Zuma who emerged. This shows how intentional he was about the MK party. He even went to court and fought to be the leader of the party. He told his supporters on December 16 that he was going to vote for the MK. We do not know why they came to Luthuli House because he knows there is no DC in Luthuli House.”

